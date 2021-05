A 77-year-old woman has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, in the first virus-related death since May 7.

The health authorities said on Tuesday that three new cases of the virus had been found.

Five patients recovered, leaving 69 active cases.

A total of 1,492 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The vaccination programme reached 483,577 jabs, with 183,556 people now fully vaccinated.