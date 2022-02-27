The ninth meeting of the season, which was held Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack, consisted of eight races all for trotters.

Two of these races were semi-finals from the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

Sunday’s card included also a class Premier race also on the same distance and which was won by French debutante Bolero Du Sablier driven by Clint Vassallo.

Fifteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

Swedish newcomer Dominator D.T. (Rodney Gatt) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Vakato (Chris Grech) and Amadeus Quick (Paul Galea).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta