The sixth meeting of the year which was held on Sunday at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the first championship of the season.

This is the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From the six class Gold heats, 24 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

Sunday’s card also included a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2640m and which was won by French newcomer Dream driven by Ludvic Ghigo.

Fourteen trotters lined up in the class Premier race.

During the first lap, a number of horses took the lead from time to time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta