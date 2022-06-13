Driven by Michael Ellul, French Dandy De Godrel won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Prix De Vincennes final for French trotters registered in the class Premier category.

This final formed part of the 32nd meeting of the season made up of eight races all for trotters. Sunday’s card included five finals from various championships for French trotters organised with the support of the French association Le Trot.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final. Crusoe d’Anama (Charles Camilleri) was the fastest horse at first and opened a small lead from Dandy De Godrel (Michael Ellul) and Vangiskan Scott (Carl Caruana).

With 500m to go, Dandy De Godrel started to increase its speed from the outside and took the lead midway through the final straight. Ellul’s trotter sealed its first win in Malta from Crusoe d’Anama, Dream De Lasserie (Clint Vassallo), Djembe Du Pont (Jesmar Gafa’) and Doudou De Bouere (Jean Claude Pace).

The winner, owned by Stephen Ciangura, clocked an average time of 1.13.6” per kilometer.

