The 57th meeting of the year which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa racetrack consisted of nine races all for trotters on a short distance of 2140m. Sunday’s card didn’t include any races for class Premier horses but four races reserved for class Gold trotters.

In the first class Gold race, Swedish newcomer Celtic (Charles Camilleri) overtook El Gusto (Andre’ Farrugia) few metres from the finishing line and sealed its first win in Malta. Daldry De L’Ante (Marco Debono) and Gigaro AM (Anthony Bartolo) ended respectively in third and fourth place.

Prinsen One (Mario Farrugia) sealed its second win of the year in the second race from the same category. This Swedish trotter led all the way and past the finishing post first easily by a length and a half from Diamant Du Sam (Rodney Gatt) and Elton Magic (Chris Vassallo). Edson Boko (Charles Camilleri) followed behind.

More details here...