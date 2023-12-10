The 55th meeting of the season, consisting of nine races all for trotters on a mile distance was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

The most important race was reserved for class Premier trotters and this was won by Di Maggio driven by Andrew Farrugia.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Di Maggio (Andrew Farrugia) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Baladin Du Reynard (Noel Baldacchino) and Cupidon Du Corbon (Rodney Gatt).

Farrugia’s trotter led all the way and managed to seal its first win in Malta easily by a length and a half from Thai Eros (Nathaniel Barbara) and Cupidon Du Corbon. Azur Des Caillons (Oliver Briffa) followed home in that order.

