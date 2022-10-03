The 44th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon heralded the start of the Krafft Championship for class Silver trotters on a short distance of 2140m. This programme consisted of nine races all for trotters and included also a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2640m and which was won by Surf’N Turf driven by Carl Caruana.

Fifteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Swedish Surf’N Turf (Carl Caruana) was the fastest horse at the start, opening a small lead from Baladin Du Reynard (Kurt Saliba) and Bara Min (Noel Baldacchino). With 700m to go, Caruana’s trotter was still going strong and also managed to increase its speed. Surf’N Turf registered its first win in Malta easily by five lengths from French debutante Calin D’Havaroche (Andrew Farrugia) and Abydos Du Vivier (Charles Degiorgio). Onceforall Face (Brian Hili) ended in fourth place. The winner clocked an average time of 1.16.6” per kilometer.

