Driven by Paul Galea, Marcello Wibb won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was reserved for class Premier trotters and formed part of the 43rd meeting of the season which consisted of ten races all for trotters.

Yesterday’s card included also two international races between Maltese and English drivers who drove horses from classes Silver.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier race. Here, Marcello Wibb (Paul Galea) was unchallenged during the 2140m distance and succeeded in obtaining its first win in Malta easily by two lengths from Akela Play (Clint Vassallo) and Italian newcomer Velvet Gio (Rodney Gatt). Gambit Brodde (Joseph Mercieca) also obtained a good place when ending in fourth place. The winner, owned by Stephen Ciangura clocked a good average time of 1.13” per kilometer.

