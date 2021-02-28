The fourth meeting of the season which was held at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the first championship of this season on Sunday afternoon.

This is the Assikura Championship for class Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. From the eight heats of this championship, 32 horses made it to the semi-final stage.

Sunday's card included also a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2640m and which was won by French Amour Du Loup driven by Noel Baldacchino.

