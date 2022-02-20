The eighth meeting of the season, consisting of nine races all for trotters was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

Five of these races were heats from the Assikura Championship for class Bronze trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

Sunday’s card also included a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2,640m and which was won by Valentino Strix and Ludvic Ghigo.

Fifteen trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

Crusoe d’Anama (Charles Camilleri) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Casanova Du Corta (Cliferty Calleja) and Abercrombis (Paul Galea).

