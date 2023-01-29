Driven by Oliver Briffa, Azur Des Caillons won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was a class Premier race organised on a short distance of 2140m and which formed part of the 3rd meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up in the only class Premier race on the card. Azur Des Caillons (Oliver Briffa) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from D’Artagnan France (Jesmar Gafa’) and Coeur De Loup (Rodney Gatt). Azur Des Caillons led all the way and past the finishing post first by a length from Winner Bac (Shawn Axisa) and Cristal Pierji (George Attard). Blackaro (Dylan Gatt) ended in fourth place.

