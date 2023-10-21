In-form striker Niclas Fuellkrug’s Borussia Dortmund host his former side Werder Bremen on Friday, continuing the forward’s stunning late-career flourish. 

Playing second division football just over a year ago, Fuellkrug helped Bremen to promotion before winning a first Germany cap at the age of 29, foreshadowing a move to Signal Iduna Park before the transfer window closed in August. 

Fuellkrug will suit up for Dortmund just 48 hours after the club chartered a private jet to bring the striker, along with midfielder Julian Brandt and defenders Mats Hummels and Niklas Suele back from Germany’s US tour. 

The reported 100,000 euro ($106,000) cost for the flight will be worth it if Dortmund, who currently sit fourth, pick up three points and go top of the table — for one night at least. 

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.