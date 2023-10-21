In-form striker Niclas Fuellkrug’s Borussia Dortmund host his former side Werder Bremen on Friday, continuing the forward’s stunning late-career flourish.

Playing second division football just over a year ago, Fuellkrug helped Bremen to promotion before winning a first Germany cap at the age of 29, foreshadowing a move to Signal Iduna Park before the transfer window closed in August.

Fuellkrug will suit up for Dortmund just 48 hours after the club chartered a private jet to bring the striker, along with midfielder Julian Brandt and defenders Mats Hummels and Niklas Suele back from Germany’s US tour.

The reported 100,000 euro ($106,000) cost for the flight will be worth it if Dortmund, who currently sit fourth, pick up three points and go top of the table — for one night at least.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...