GUDJA UNITED 1
Gomes da Mata 84
VALLETTA 2
Gauci 34, Paiber 37
GUDJA UNITED
J. Pisani-5, J. Attard-5 (62 J. Bezzina-5) T. Nagamatsu-5 (62 N. Navarette-6.5), V. Plut-5, S. Attard-5, J. Arthur-6 (90 J.C. Aboumehdi), N. Micallef-5.5 (87 I. Kolf), K. Micallef-6, N. Tabone-6, S. da Mata-7, F. Zuniga-5.
VALLETTA
A. Guarnone-6, E. Ruiz-6, A. Zammit-5 (77 J. Wily), S. Dimech-5.5 (90 L. Cremona), Niltonho, C. Gauci-7.5, E. Pena Beltre-6, F. Falcone-5 (71 W. Jebor), B. Paiber-7 (78 T. Caruana), R. Muscat-6, E. Sala-6 (71 S. Mackay).
Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.
Yellow card: N. Micallef, Gauci, Arthur.
Red Card: Niltinho (V) 49.
BOV player of the match: Christian Gauci (Valletta)
Christian Gauci and Brandon Paiber returned to the starting formation to breathe life into Valletta’s ailing season.
Valletta’s much-needed victory arrived courtesy of two first-half goals and Thane Micallef’s troops resisted Gudja’s second half comeback.
The Citizens dominated possession in the early stages, and Brandon Paiber produced a sublime free-kick which Gudja United James Pisani tipped over the bar and sparked Micallef’s men into life.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
