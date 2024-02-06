MOSTA 2

Ihekuna 16

Chidera 32

VALLETTA 1

Cardoso 72

Mosta secured safe passage to the next round of the IZIBET FA Trophy on Tuesday with two first-half goals to beat Valletta at the Hibernians stadium.

It was a tale of two halves as Mosta exploited Valletta’s troubles to score twice in the first half-hour, while the Citizens tried to come back in the second half, only managing one goal 18 minutes from time.

Brandon Paiber struck first for Valletta after just three minutes, which shot fell firmly into Mosta goalkeeper David Akpan’s hands.

However, it was Mosta who scored 16 minutes into the affair when a cross into the area from the left found a speedy Maximillian Ihekuna who met the ball at the last second to fire a curved shot that smashed off the bar and into the net behind Citizens shotstopper Jake Galea.

