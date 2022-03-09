Batches of a locally sold brand of frozen fish fillets may contain high levels of chlorate, authorities have warned.

Asian Choice frozen pangasius fillets have been recalled from the market due to the concerns.

Chlorate is a disinfectant that is banned as a pesticide in the EU which has also set maximum allowable levels in foods and water.

Originating from Vietnam, the affected product comes in 800-gram packs and carries lot number VN/069/VI/090. Its durability date is BB 09/11/2022.

The recalled Chilli Chips.

The authorities also recalled Frit Ravich chilli and Mediterraneo chips due to the presence of Sudan Blue II, an industrial colouring, which is not authorised for use in food.

The Chilli Chips come in 125g packs from lot 031160. The Mediterraneo Chips come in 38 and 125 gr packs, lots 011223, 011165, 011158 and 011138 (38g); and 031223, 031228, 031258, 031288, 021158, and 031138 (125g).

The recalled Mediterraneo Chips.

Also recalled were a set of melamine plates with different lemon motifs originating in China, due to fears that melamine may leach into food during their use.

The plates’ barcode is 8719987808104.

The recalled plates.