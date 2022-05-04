A Marsaxlokk fisherman arrested on Monday on his dinghy, was denied bail on Wednesday after being accused of importing four kilograms of cannabis grass with an estimated street value exceeding €100,000.

Gregory Carabott, 32, was arrested by members of the Drug Squad as his dinghy berthed at Delimara. A search yielded the drug which police believe he smuggled from Sicily.

He pleading not guilty to importation of cannabis grass, possession under circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended solely for his personal use as well as recidivism.

Prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca said the suspect had admitted that he occasionally used the drug. Although no cash, jewellery or vehicles were found, financial searches were still ongoing.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the fact that investigations were still ongoing and third parties were still to be identified and possibly prosecuted.

Moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify and the fear of absconding was also real, argued the prosecutor, insisting that granting bail at this stage would be too premature.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca pointed out that the drug, as certified by an expert, was high in CBD and low in THC, arguing that “this is not like marijuana.”

As for the freezing order called for by the prosecution, the lawyer argued that at this stage there was no legal reason for such an order that would “paralyze” the accused.

Investigators had not yet identified any form of illicit gains or property derived through crime, minuted the defence.

“What is the fear that the prosecution is trying to invent?” pressed on the lawyer, as the accused’s mother followed anxiously the proceedings from a seat at the back of the courtroom.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo turned down the request for bail and upheld the request for the freezing order over all assets of the accused.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Ana Thomas are defence counsel.