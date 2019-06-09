Updated 11.10am

A 71-year-old man who was fishing in Ċirkewwa was found dead out at sea on Sunday morning, the police confirmed.

A police spokesman told Times of Malta that people who were in the area called to report that the man, a Birkirkara resident, was "in distress" and by the time he was pulled out of the water, he had died.

The spokesman said it is not yet clear whether the man died as a result of the fall or whether he was unwell before falling into the sea.

The police are investigating.

An inquiry is being held.