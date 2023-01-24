A fisherman who barged into a government office and physically assaulted a fisheries official was fined €1,500 after denying criminal charges.

The incident took place on September 30 at the government farm in Għammieri when the door to the office was suddenly flung open and in walked a man who headed straight towards one of the officials at his desk.

A number of eyewitnesses who were on duty that day at the time of the incident testified when Jason Genovese, the 47-year-old Marsascala fisherman, appeared in court under summons.

He was charged with assaulting and threatening the public official, causing him to fear violence as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Genovese pleaded not guilty.

Several fisheries officials took the witness stand recalling the dynamics of the incident.

“When I call you answer. Don’t put down the phone,” the accused snapped as he entered the office, making a beeline for the official who was on the phone at the time.

He then raised his hands, striking the seated official who, in turn, stood up and tried to ward off the attack.

Genovese’s lawyer asked one of the witnesses whether the accused had been “chasing him for information”, about certain past incidents he had faced at sea and which he reported to local fisheries authorities.

Back in September 2021, a foreign-registered vessel had allegedly tried to ram Genovese’s vessel, while on another occasion, he was allegedly held at gunpoint by Libyan men who boarded his boat at sea, said the lawyer.

But the court cut short that line of questioning, pointing out that those questions were not related to the incident at issue.

“It was all about that,” argued the lawyer, adding that the accused had been trying to seek information.

Some four other officials on duty in the vessels monitoring systems control room at the time testified about how they intervened to calm down the situation.

“Did you also have to restrain the alleged victim? Was he aggressive too,” asked defence lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun.

“Yes… He [the accused] assaulted him [the official]… When you see a person approaching fast, you wouldn’t know what’s on his mind. Then he attacked him [the official],” said one of the witnesses, identifying Genovese in court.

Another witness testified how he was just returning to the office when he spotted Genovese walk past reception and head to the room.

The witness followed the accused into the office, just in time to see him attack one of his colleagues who was on the phone.

A commotion broke out.

“He raised his hands at him,” went on the witness, but could not tell exactly where the blows landed.

“Was the official actually hit,” asked the defence lawyer.

“I believe he did hit him,” came the reply.

“He was aiming at his [the victim’s] head,” said another official who also testified on Monday.

The official targeted in the attack pushed the alleged aggressor away and other officials stepped in to break up the incident, leading Genovese out of the room.

“I saw him raise his hands twice but I can’t tell where he hit him [the victim],” explained the witness.

Another official testified that the incident happened so fast that by the time he reached his colleague, he saw the aggressor’s raised hands.

However, that witness failed to identify Genovese in court.

The accused himself opted not to testify.

When making submissions, lawyer Clive Gerada, appearing on behalf of the alleged victim, highlighted the fact that this incident involved an aggression against a public officer inside a government department.

Genovese had turned up at the department “seeking answers” and the official ended up as victim, said the lawyer.

Genovese’s lawyer rebutted that the charges were defective since the time of the alleged incident was put down as between “10:46 and 16:23,” whereas the prosecution witnesses gave divergent times.

Moreover, the alleged victim had exhibited a medical certificate which was not accompanied by the doctor’s affidavit in terms of law.

The prosecution had not produced evidence to prove the charges, concluded the lawyer.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Nadine Lia, declared the accused guilty of the assault and fined him €1,500.

The court acquitted the accused of the other two charges.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Charlton Falzon Cascun was defence counsel. Lawyer Clive Gerada appeared parte civile.