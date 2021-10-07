Fishermen based in Marsascala have been left fearing for their future over plans to build a massive yacht marina in the bay where they are based.

In a press conference organised by Graffitti, the fishermen angrily questioned what would become of them.

“We were born here and intend to stay here. How can we work if the bay is full of pontoons? Where will we offload our catch and maintain our boats. Where will we unload a 100KG fish? We do not agree with this one bit” they said.

Many of the fishermen present ply their trade on small boats that are only designed to stay within the coastal area.

They questioned how they would be able to put down their fishing lines and load and unload their boats with luxury yachts motoring in and out of the bay,

Fisherman Jason Genovese told Times of Malta he feared the marina would see him and his fellow colleagues shut out of the bay.

Video - Matthew Mirabelli.

He also raised fears about the pollution the marina would cause in the bay.

Marsascala resident and Graffitti member John Paul Cauchi noted how the popular film Luzzu had highlighted the struggles of fishermen, and now those same fishermen were going to be chucked out of Marsascala bay.

“No to the marina. Full stop. This is our bay,” Cauchi said.

Marsascala councillor John Baptist Camilleri said the marina plans were the latest assault on the locality.

He demanded that the plans be permanently shelved.

Both the council and Marsascala residents have strongly opposed the development.

Transport Minister Ian Borg has justified the plans, saying demand for berths has shot up as more Maltese are buying pleasure boats.