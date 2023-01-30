Our government is currently presiding over a five-month consultative period which is laying the groundwork for a new national fishing strategy. This mammoth undertaking will balance the past, present and future.

We seek to protect the livelihoods of the several local operators, in an era where sustainability and environmental protection continuously dominate the public discussion, nationally and elsewhere.

With a fleet of about 1,000 boats, the strength of Maltese fishers rests in its kaleidoscopic diversity. The various tools, practices and economic challenges faced make seeking a universal one-size-fits-all solution impossible. On the other hand, addressing all of the specific needs of each stakeholder is still an arduous time-consuming task. Yet, the necessity of such a gruelling process is blatant for everyone to see.

To put it simply: it was time for the government to either fish or cut bait. By choosing the former, we have the opportunity to shape the future ahead of us.

Our fishing industry has the opportunity to redefine, revitalise and regenerate itself. While it has long been perceived as one intertwined with our cultural and historical heritage, our fishing sector cannot remain isolated in a status-quo bubble, if it means to survive and thrive.

The development of new technologies and the innovation of modern-day fishing practices have to be incorporated and exploited to the full. Otherwise, our fledgling small-scale industry will remain behind that of our neighbouring countries, with which we have to share our oceans and fishing produce.

Moreover, the emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy no longer remains a mere weapon of choice in any policymaker’s toolbox; it has to be a central tenant. In these environmentally sensitive times, where the perils are ever present and the present damage continues to exacerbate, our obligation towards present and future generations’ way of life must take precedence.

The efforts undertaken by the government through this consultation process have long been overdue. This new strategy, however, will not be a panacea; several global obstacles in the fishing industry will still require active engagement with multilateral stakeholders. Issues such as illegal fishing, security concerns and the corporatisation of regional fishery communities will need to be addressed regionally, not simply nationally.

Furthermore, the challenges of the 21st century which are impacting economies large and small around the globe will remain. Half of the world’s aquatic marine species may face extinction in the next few decades if current climate models remain unaddressed.

UNESCO has already warned that an average increase of 1.1˚C, as recorded during the past few decades, have negatively impacted at least 60 per cent of the global marine biodiversity – a 2˚C will nearly result in a complete erosion.

Additional changes within regional fishing are numerous and notable: mass industrialisation, an increase in sector and global demand and a subtle but notable decrease in available stocks have all negatively impacted the quality of life of many fishers.

In some cases, without the necessary government support and intervention, numerous communities have had to face multifaceted deprivation, to the point where seeking economic alternatives to fishing was the only option.

The scenarios we face are challenging but daunting; the barriers in front of us are voluminous and ever-changing. And, yet, we remain confident that there is an innate character in our fishers that is greater than any obstacle. The solutions available will require a transformative revolution, upending decades of pre-held notions for the sake of a new future.

Prior to enacting any changes, however, we are ensuring that all stakeholders are on board. Governments, policymakers, public agencies, private entities, individual fishers, even consumers, must look to the future on the same wavelength.

We recognise that no fundamental changes to our status quo can take place without first hearing the thoughts, needs and aspirations of everyone involved. The months-long consultation process that we enacted, therefore, is not merely an exercise in public outreach: it requires continuous back and forth, on a wide spectrum of issues. It requires us to discuss, examine, engage and create the bedrock for all future decisions.

Success in this endeavour is owed to all our fishers. Our legacy in the future will be defined by the actions and decisions that we take today and in the upcoming days.

Alicia Bugeja Said is Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Welfare.