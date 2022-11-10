A fishing vessel caught fire in Marsaxlokk on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that a large vessel had burst into flames shortly after 1pm.

A firefighter onboard the vessel shortly after the flames were extinguished. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

The vessel had been brought up to land for maintenance works at the hardstanding facilities at the fishing village.

Personnel from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene and extinguished the flames.

No-one was injured in the incident.