California-based Fisker has revealed more details about its upcoming all-electric Ocean SUV.

It has been dubbed by its creators as ‘the world’s most sustainable vehicle’ thanks to having zero emissions, a vegan interior and recycled materials throughout.

Fisker has been keener to push its flexible all-inclusive leasing contracts though, which are one month, eight months, 22 months, or several years in length. Leasing costs from $379 (circa €340) per month with a down payment of $2,999 (circa €2,699), with ownership managed through a dedicated smartphone app called Fisker Flexee.

The Ocean’s final specification has not yet been revealed, but Fisker has shared a few more details along with the pricing. For example, the SUV will have a solar roof to help top up the battery, which the firm claims will add about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometres) of range per year.

It will also have a ‘California Mode’, which will drop every window in the car, including the rear window but excluding the windscreen, to give an open-air feeling.

Inside, the carpeting will be made from recycled nylon sourced from abandoned fishing net waste, a fully vegan-friendly interior, and rubber repurposed from tyre manufacturing waste.

Under the bonnet, the Ocean will be powered by an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a targeted range of 250 to 300 miles (402 to 482 kilometres).

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc, said: “The human concept of freedom has evolved with instant access to everything through our smart phones. Fisker is the world’s first all-digital car company. We are producing electric vehicles with an increased sense of sustainability, while creating an immersive experience built around our mobile platform.

“We have secured a global supply chain and manufacturing capacity that will result in projected production of more than 1 million vehicles between 2022 and 2027. We look forward to sharing even more details at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 – including our fully-engineered platform and more technical specifications.”

The eco car manufacturer, best-known for selling one of the first premium petrol-electric hybrid vehicles with the 2011 Karma, relaunched in 2016 with the promise of a range of affordable electric cars.