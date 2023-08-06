Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the US credit rating due to fiscal worries, a deterioration in US governance, as well as political polarisation reflected partly by the attack on the US Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. Fitch announced on Tuesday that it had cut the US debt rating by one notch, from the coveted AAA to AA+, in part as a result of how the federal government handled the debt crisis two months ago.

The move mirrored a similar downgrade by credit rating agency S&P in 2011, also in response to the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress. Credit ratings are a metric that investors use to assess the risk of lending money to a government. Investors consider the US as a highly secure investment because of the size and relative stability of the economy. Meanwhile in Europe on Tuesday the final results of a survey showed that activity in the eurozone’s manufacturing sector worsened in July amid steeper declines in output, new orders and purchases, reigniting fears that the region’s economy is heading into a recession. S&P Global’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, for the currency bloc fell for the sixth consecutive month in July, reaching 42.7, down from 43.4 in June.

This marks the 13th consecutive month that the closely-watched PMI reading fell below the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion in the sector. Growth in the region has been negatively affected by the aggressive monetary policy tightening that the European Central Bank has implemented to bring inflation under control.

Finally, in the UK, the pain from rising interest rates continued to dampen demand for real estate as house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to July; mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday that prices fell by 3.8 per cent in July compared to the same month last year.

This is the sharpest drop since July 2009 when the global economy had almost seized up as a result of the global financial crisis. The year-on-year fall in June had come in at 3.5 per cent. The price of a typical home now stands at GBP260,828, that is, 4.5 per cent below the peak reached last August.

The Bank of England’s interest rate increases are impacting mortgage costs, with buyers now facing rates in excess of six per cent in some cases, which translate into hundreds of pounds in additional costs for borrowers.

