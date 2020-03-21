Some of the island’s small fitness centres have shifted their classes outdoors or online in a bid to adapt to the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Gyms have been ordered to shut along with other establishments where people congregate, such as bars and restaurants.

But while big gyms like Reflex, Westin, Sky Spirit and Cynergi told Times of Malta they would be closing shop until further instructions, smaller gyms are trying to make do in what for many of them could be a sink-or-swim situation.

Melania Węglińska, founder of Simply Healthy, said she was given the go-ahead through the coronavirus helpline to move her classes to the seaside, while strictly implementing health precautions.

Classes are small, all the equipment is sterilised, clients have to bring their own mats and towels, and they need to keep a safe distance from each another.

The measures taken by the authorities against the spread of coronavirus are justified, she believes.

“It is our responsibility as health professionals to take absolute precautions and prevent the transmission of the virus and to set an example to the rest of society.”

Most of her income was derived from massages, which she has had to cancel, so her business had taken quite a hit. However, she has been uplifted by clients promoting her outdoor classes among friends.

“It is amazing how people are trying to help me,” she said.

Steve Abela, the director of the Lord’s Gym, said he would be increasing the frequency of their early morning classes held outdoors.

In the 11 years since the gym has been open, it has never seen such a dramatic drop in sales, he said.

With even attendance to his outdoor classes dwindling, he is hoping the authorities can offer a way to help him cope with members asking for refunds.

Raw Yoga is offering free online classes. However, since its instructors are self-employed it is inviting attendees to make a donation each time they attend a class.

“It is their only salary,” it wrote. “Please support our community of healers.”