A fitness instructor is attempting a three-day solo clean up challenge around the Maltese islands to raise awareness about marine litter.

On Friday, Mark Galea Pace set off from the Msida marina on his boat as part of his Expedition Clean Seas challenge. He plans to collect as much plastic and debris waste as he can from around Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Just five hours into his challenge, Galea Pace posted a photo showing his boat full of litter.

As part of his challenge, Galea Pace will be collecting donations for environment NGO Nature Trust FEE Malta, which appealed for support and donations last month

“I am going on this journey to be one with nature. I'll be in my element - I was born for this, there is no better place than the outdoors. I’m going to channel all my energy and fitness from a lifetime of sports to safeguard what’s left of our ever-endangered sea life.”

Galea Pace will be posting frequent updates on his Facebook page.

People can send donations via Revolut 99441992 or by sending a bank transfer to MT18 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 353 8289