National teams head coach Devis Mangia said that he is curious to see how his players will respond from a physical point of view as Malta take on Northern Ireland in a friendly international in Klagenfurt on Sunday (kick-off: 18.00).
The match against Northern Ireland is the first of three friendly matches that the national team will be playing during a ten-day training camp in Austria, with the side also scheduled to face warm-up matches against Kosovo and Kazakhstan.
