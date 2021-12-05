Enzo Fittipaldi, grandson of former Formula One world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at the start the Formula 2 race in Jeddah, the FIA said on Sunday.

French driver Theo Pourchaire, 18, who was also taken to hospital, was also involved in the accident which happened when his ART car stalled on the grid.

Fittipaldi, 20, then hit him hard from behind.

“The drivers were immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews,” Formula 2 said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta