Five people have been arrested by the police as part of a €62 million euro tax fraud investigation, Times of Malta can reveal.

The group of businesspeople, including a contractor from Żebbuġ along with his staff, were arrested on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning and taken in for questioning.

Sources said they are involved in a variety of businesses including property, roads and even agriculture.

They were arrested by the police Financial Crime Investigations Department and are expected to be arraigned in court later on Wednesday.

Sources close to the investigation told Times of Malta that the Maltese businesspeople are expected to be prosecuted over fraud and tax evasion to the tune of some €62 million.

Some are being investigated over evasion of Value Added Tax.

More to follow