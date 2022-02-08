2021 was a superb year for digital currencies across the board – with some crypto assets making four-digit percentage gains.

Looking further afield, this article explores the five best new cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.

1. Lucky Block: Overall best penny cryptocurrency to buy in 2022

Our research concluded that Lucky Block is the overall best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022. In a nutshell, Lucky Block is looking to revolutionise the global lottery industry by bringing this age-old game of luck to the blockchain protocol.

This project not only believes in fairness and transparency, but it guarantees these core principles through smart contract technology. The Binance Smart chain is used to determine who holds the winning lottery ticket.

Those engaging in the Lucky Block lottery game will also benefit from more favourable odds, not least because there is no requirement for third-party intermediaries. Payouts in the platform’s native token, LBLOCK, will also result in faster payouts for those holding a winning virtual ticket.

The team behind Lucky Block has big plans lined up in terms of global exposure and marketing, with advertisements already live on London tubes and buses. You can find most of the information on the Lucky Block telegram channel as well.

As a result of all this excitement, the LBLOCK token is quickly growing in popularity – and value. Early investors received a return of more than 300 per cent after the token listed on the decentralised exchange PancakeSwap.finance. Lucky Block is still a month away from the first lottery drawing and the platform’s founder has plans to list on FTX and Binance.

For now, you have the opportunity to purchase the Lucky Block token at a highly favourable price. If you believe that Lucky Block could be the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 – more information on how to purchase this digital asset further down.

2. Yearn.finance: Top cryptocurrency project that aims to decentralise financial services

Next up in the list of the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 is Yearn.finance. Launched as recently as 2020, this project aims to decentralise financial services. It does this by removing the need to employ a third-party when conducting traditional financial transactions.

At the forefront of this is the Yearn.finance lending protocol. Put simply, those looking to borrow capital on a short-term basis can do so by putting up collateral in the form of cryptocurrency.

And, those funding loans on the Yearn.finance platform will earn interest in return for lending their capital out. In terms of its native token, YFI, it is trading at well over $30,000 per token as of writing.

You can, however, invest from just $10 when using a regulated broker like eToro – which supports fractional purchases.

3. Solana: One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past year

If you’re wondering which cryptocurrency to buy in terms of token performance, look no further than Solana. Put simply, this blockchain project is seen by many as a potential rival to Ethereum.

Largely, this is because Solana is able to facilitate transactions at a much faster rate and in a more scalable manner.

Moreover, Solana is able to host decentralised applications just like Ethereum, albeit, transaction fees are significantly lower. In terms of its price action, Solana was valued at just $2.40 per token in the 12 months prior to writing.

In mid-2021, the token hit highs of $258. This translates into parabolic growth of over 10,000%. Solana has, however, dipped to $150-ish as of writing, so you now have the chance to make a purchase at a significant discount. Numerous sites report that Solana is available at the best UK crypto exchanges.

4. Shiba Inu: Cheap cryptocurrency to buy with huge gains in 2021

Another cryptocurrency to consider adding to your portfolio in 2022 is Shiba Inu. This cryptocurrency - which was launched as recently as August 2021, was initially created as a meme coin to rival Dogecoin.

The founders explained that those buying Shiba Inu would have the opportunity to make the same sort of gains that Dogecoin generated in early 2021. And to put it frankly - they were right. This is because Shiba Inu has increased the value of its token by millions of percentage points since it was launched.

It can be somewhat challenging to evaluate the price of Shiba Inu at first glance, as this digital token is valued at a minute fraction of a cent. For instance, as of writing, one Shiba Inu token will cost you $0.00003028.

This is great news for those that are wondering which cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 at a low entry price. At current prices, a $100 investment would get you over 3 million Shiba Inu tokens.

5. Dogecoin: Benefit from free token promotion

Like all of the other cryptocurrencies discussed thus far, Dogecoin had a tremendous 2021 in terms of token growth. In fact, at one point, Dogecoin was looking at gains of over 14,000 per cent when it breached highs of $0.73.

Although this cryptocurrency project isn’t new per-say, it must be noted that Dogecoin remained flat for several years prior to the turn of 2021. But once Elon Musk made his views clear on Dogecoin – through various Tweets and even TV show interviews, the markets reacted super-positively.

And much like the previously discussed Shiba Inu, Dogecoin is another digital asset that you can buy a huge number of tokens in without needing to break the bank.

How to buy cryptocurrency: Quickfire walkthrough

If you like the sound of some or all of the cryptocurrencies we discussed above, the purchase process will vary depending on the project.

How to buy Lucky Block

Lucky Block is currently available only on the decentralized crypto exchange PancakeSwap.io. Here’s how you can buy LBLOCK:

Visit Lucky Block on PancakeSwap Securely connect your preferred wallet to Pancakeswap.finance. Metamask is the option best for this purpose Enter the number of Lucky Block tokens you wish to buy The corresponding amount in BNB will be displayed. You can also use any other token in your wallet Confirm your purchase.

And that’s it! Once you’ve successfully made the purchase, your Lucky Block tokens will be added to your wallet. Make sure to add the token address to your Metamask wallet.

How to invest in cryptocurrency

If you like the sound of the other cryptocurrencies discussed here – namely Yearn.finance, Solana, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin – all of these tokens can be purchased on a spread-only basis at eToro in less than five minutes.

Visit the eToro website and open an account Quickly upload a copy of your ID - which will be verified instantly Deposit funds with a debit/credit card, Paypal, or bank wire Search for the cryptocurrency you want to buy Enter your stake ($10 minimum) and confirm the order

The cryptocurrency tokens will then be added to your eToro portfolio. If you need information on how to buy cryptocurrency UK specifically, then check out BuyShares.

Best new cryptocurrency to buy 2022: The verdict?

This market insight found that Lucky Block is potentially the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

The LBLOCK token is currently available on PancakeSwap.finance. You can buy it using any supported cryptocurrency, including BNB.

Just make sure that you consider the risks when buying cryptocurrencies – as digital assets are highly speculative financial products.

Disclaimer: The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for promotional and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.