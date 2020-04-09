Bank of Valletta said its branches at Ibraġ, Mosta, Rabat, Żabbar and Victoria will be opening on Saturday between 9am and 12.30pm.

The bank said it will be closed on Friday and Monday, Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

Customers were again encouraged to refrain from visiting branches unnecessarily and instead use the bank’s ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits and use their BOV cards, BOV Pay or BOV Mobile to Mobile to pay for goods and services.

BOV internet and mobile banking systems could be used for payments and other general banking requirements.

For any other service requirements, customers should send an email to info@bov.com specifying the type of service they required, their mobile number, ID card number and branch where they normally affected their banking.

A BOV officer will contact customers to provide the necessary assistance. Alternatively, customers may call on 2275 3500, Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

Queries sent via email is the preferred mode of communication in these circumstances.