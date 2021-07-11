England will take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

It will be the 28th meeting between the countries and first since a 1-1 draw in a friendly three years ago in London.

AFP Sport looks at five memorable matches from the past:

England 2-0 Italy, November 1977 (World Cup qualifier)

After losing the first competitive fixture in Rome the previous year, England got the better of Italy at Wembley with goals from Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta

Who will you be supporting during the Euro 2020 final and why? Send us your anecdotes or photographs at newsroom@timesofmalta.com