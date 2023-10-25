Five Colombians who admitted to presenting false lease agreements to Identity Malta to secure a residence permit were on Wednesday handed a suspended sentence by a court that also ordered their repatriation.

The four men and a woman were escorted to court after police investigations confirmed that the documents presented to the state entity were false.

“It was the only way they could secure a residence permit but the illegality happened nonetheless,” said prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley.

Officials at Identita’- formerly Identity Malta - grew suspicious when presented with the lease agreements which all appeared to carry the same address. Further investigations proved their suspicions right.

The ‘lessees’ had found someone willing to prepare a false rent agreement in their name. Some of them had been living in Malta for years.

After consulting their lawyers, Anderson Pedroza Gutierrez, Carlos Andres Angarita Contreras, Henrique Santos Silva, Jose Ricardo Vanegas Bustamante and Ana Maria Rodriquez Barragan registered an admission to making a false declaration to derive a benefit, as well as forgery of the document presented to Identity Malta.

Court urges police to trace 'heartless people who robbed society'

When delivering judgment, Magistrate Joseph Mifsud said the court had pondered on the appropriate punishment and, given the circumstances, deemed imprisonment not appropriate neither for the State nor the taxpayer who would shoulder the burden.

These accused were “victims” of greedy individuals who, besides exploiting such people, did not pay their taxes.

The court urged the police to continue to investigate so as to trace these “heartless persons, who lacked a conscience and robbed society”.

The prosecution assured the court that investigations were ongoing.

The court said it had nothing against those who worked and earned a decent living but slammed the exploitation of people like the accused, who had to resort to illegal means to be able to live in Malta.

Each of the five was condemned to a six-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court also ordered their repatriation.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Eman Hayman prosecuted.

Lawyers Dustin Camilleri and Simon Micallef Stafrace were defence counsel.