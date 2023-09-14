As the world hurtles towards an increasingly digital future, Malta is gearing up to host a groundbreaking technology expo this September, offering a platform to explore the dynamic realms of artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, business networking, and career opportunities. TechXpo Malta promises to be a melting pot of innovation, attracting tech enthusiasts, business leaders, and aspiring professionals. The expo will showcase the best of Malta’s industry leaders.

Scheduled to take place over three days, the event is poised to provide attendees with a holistic experience, encompassing knowledge sharing, hands-on demonstrations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The first two days will be dedicated to business leaders to join in a list of events and network along other fellow clevel professionals, entrepreneurs and startups.

The TechXpo Malta will be also part of the Med9 Summit taking place next week in Malta were Ministers of Economy from 9 different Mediterranean countries will come together to discuss economic collaborations and the use of technology as a tool of collaboration and further economical growth. The Minsiters will also participate in a number of workshop along with registered guests.

The first two days are open by registration only, one can register on www.techxpo.eu.

On September 21, a national holiday, the expo will be open from 10am till 5pm. An pen opportuntity for budding tech enthusiasts and job seekers, to get to know more about the technology shaping Malta’s industry. Leading tech companies, startups, and organizations will showcase their work and employment opportunities, offering a glimpse into the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

Here are five compelling reasons why you should mark your calendar for this must-attend event:

1. Dive into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

At the forefront of technological innovation, AI is reshaping industries and daily life. TechXpo will provide an exceptional opportunity to explore the latest AI developments, applications, and trends being used in Malta.

2. Uncover cutting-edge emerging technologies

Stay ahead of the curve by discovering the latest emerging technologies that are poised to disrupt traditional industries. TechXpo will showcase innovations that have the are shaping today’s business operations, healthcare, transportation, logistics and more.

3. Amplify your business network

Networking is key to success in any industry. TrechXpo has the ideal setting to connect with like-minded professionals, entrepreneurs, and potential collaborators. Engage in meaningful conversations, forge valuable partnerships, and gain insights from industry experts that could propel your career or business to new heights.

4. Gain industry insights

With a diverse lineup of speakers and panel discussions, TechXpo offers a unique chance to gain valuable insights into the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

5. Explore the tech ecosystem in Malta

Malta is fast becoming a technology hub in Europe, attracting startups and established companies alike. By attending the TechXpo Malta, you'll get a firsthand look at the vibrant tech ecosystem in Malta and the fast chaning industry in Malta.

TechXpo Malta 2023 between September 19-21, 2023 at MFCC Ta’ Qali. The first two days are by registration only and the last day is open for free to the general public.

The event is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands.