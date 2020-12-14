Five COVID-19 patients died on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital, bringing up Malta's death toll linked to the pandemic to 174.

The victims are:

A 66-year-old man who tested positive on November 11;

A 76-year-old woman who tested positive on December 7;

A 79-year-old man who tested positive on November 15;

An 88-year-old man who tested positive on December 1 and

A 94-year-old woman who tested positive on November 30.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions during the festive season in order to protect the most vulnerable.