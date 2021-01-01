Xagħra is renowned for the cribs put on display during Christmas.

Five of these are currently being exhibited at the parish church, where every year crib enthusiasts are invited to display their Nativity creations on the side altars. The figurines are generally made locally and commissioned to local artists.

This year, one of the exhibits is a large crib by Canon Anton Refalo and Xagħra youths. Four other cribs are by Fabio Azzopardi, Victor Said and Charlon Said, Carmel Theuma and Francesco Bonello.