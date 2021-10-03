The upcoming edition of the five-day international SciCulture intensive course on the theme ‘The future of our cities, today’ will take place in Malta between November 8 and 12.

The course will explore sustainability challenges faced in urban development, using future prospecting, embodied learning, and an array of tools to creatively challenge the theme of the future well-being of cities in 2050. The course forms part of SciCulture, a project funded under the Erasmusplus programme, with support from the European Commission, that aims to push the barriers and promote collaboration between different disciplines and backgrounds to address the complex challenges of society.

Participants will search for answers to questions such as ‘How can scientific knowledge and creative practices interweave to promote the well-being of cities?’; ‘How might arts and play be used to design our city spaces?’; ‘How can we imagine a better future for each other?’; and ‘What can we start doing now to achieve that future?’.

Course participants will taste arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge and the entrepreneurial mindset, and challenged to develop a different way of thinking and learning from the norm.

Course participants will be mentored to challenge themselves to develop a different way of thinking and learning from the norm. They will gain a taste of arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge and the entrepreneurial mindset. However, one of the course’s greatest benefit is the development of skills needed to work with a diverse array of people.

This fourth edition of the course will combine online and physical tools for a well-rounded experience that aims to prepare participants for the realities of a post-pandemic world.

Prospective participants associated with the project partner institutions, namely the University of Malta, the University of Exeter, the Univer­sity of Bergen, Delft University of Technology and Science View, have the opportunity to apply up to October 1 for a grant to cover the participation fee.

Other people who are interested to take part but are not associated with the partner organisations or who are ineli­gible for Erasmusplus mobility grants may apply up to October 11 to take part as paid participants.

Such participants will be able to access the online version of the course.

For more information and to apply, visit the websites below.

www.sciculture.eu

https://sciculture.eu/how-to-apply/