The Malta International Food Festival is being held between tomorrow and Sunday from 6pm onwards at the Mdina Ditch.

This year, the five-night festival is expected to be the biggest ever with over 80 chefs preparing 200 different plates involving some 20 different international cuisines. Food for vegans, vegetarians and gluten free products will also be available.

While they are tasting the food, patrons will be able to enjoy live performances by some of Malta’s finest artists. There will also be bouncy castles, face painting and games to entertain children. Maltese craftsmen and artisans will set up stands and artists will be painting scenes of Mdina on the spot.

This year, ALS Malta will host the first edition of Malta’s Most Wanted Cook Off, in which personalities will go head-to-head to test their cooking skills. The public will be able to judge and participate in the competition. Proceeds from the event will go to Dar Bjorn 2, the ongoing pro­ject by ALS Malta.

Patrons can purchase tokens in the ditch and redeem them for any food, drinks or wine they desire.

A park-and-ride service will be offered from Triq l-Infetti, Rabat. A discount on Medasia Cabs’ taxi service will be offered from the festival while GoTo Car Sharing will be offering special rates to and from Mdina along with a VIP free car park for those using this service. For more information visit www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com.