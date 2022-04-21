A total of 312 new COVID cases were registered on Thursday, according to data published online by the health authorities.

The authorities also reported five deaths among people who contracted the virus, with the death toll now standing at 684.

There are currently 5,870 known COVID cases.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.

With days to go before the new school term starts on Monday, guidelines for the education sector, last updated in December, still state that masks must be worn in schools.

This has seen some schools telling pupils and teachers they will have to return to school next week in masks if the health authorities do not publish updated guidelines in time that spell out a new policy.