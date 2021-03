Five patients died as 210 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

The health authorities said the latest victims were two men aged 85 and 68, two women aged 84 and another woman aged 74.

That raises the death toll to 369.

A total of 3,734 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 230 patients recovered.

The number of vaccine jabs has risen to 140,331 of which 43,267 were second jabs.