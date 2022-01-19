Four women and a man have died as 342 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

The health authorities said four women aged 70, 77, 82 and 92 and a man aged 77, had died while COVID positive, raising the virus death toll to 514.

There are currently 102 virus patients in hospital, including eight in intensive care, unchanged from the past few days.

548 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 8,970 active cases.