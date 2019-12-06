At least five people died and dozens were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday.

"Five people died and we estimated the number of injured at 40," Alena Krcova, a spokeswoman for the rescue services told AFP.

The blast in the eastern Slovak town of Presov, 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Bratislava, took place at noon on Friday.

A hospital spokeswoman told local media that none of the nine blast casualties treated at the facility in the immediate aftermath of the explosion had been in a critical condition.

"The blast was followed by a fire that affected four or five floors" of the 12-storey building, firefighters told local media, warning that it was in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters evacuated an unknown number of people from the building, local police said in a post on their official Facebook page.