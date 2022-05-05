Five people died while positive with COVID-19 and a further 167 new cases were recorded on Thursday, according to the health authorities.

The new deaths bring the to 708 the number of people who have died in Malta of people dying while positive for the virus.

There are now 3,158 known active COVID cases in the country.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.

Most COVID measures were lifted on Monday, with masks no longer being mandatory anywhere except on flights and in hospitals and care homes.

There is also no need to present a passenger locator form when travelling to Malta and all social activities can resume as normal.

Anyone who lives with a COVID-19 patient is no longer required to quarantine, unless they are also showing symptoms of the virus.