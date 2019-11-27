The 22nd edition of Teatru Unplugged will be held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, between Friday and Sunday at 8pm.
Ever since the first ever edition of Teatru Unplugged in 1998, the simple concept of this annual event has stayed the same – five acts from diverse musical genresperforming in one concert at the national theatre. This year’s line-up includes award-winning local band Red Electrick, solo guitarist Frankie Calleja, progressive rock band Mirage, Renzo Spiteri, Swara, and Maltese pop group Djun.
For tickets visit https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt, or call the theatre’s box office on 2124 6389.