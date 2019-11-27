The 22nd edition of Teatru Unplugged will be held at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, between Friday and Sunday at 8pm.

Frankie Calleja. Photo: Igor Warzocha

Ever since the first ever edition of Teatru Unplugged in 1998, the simple concept of this annual event has stayed the same – five acts from diverse musical genresperforming in one concert at the national theatre. This year’s line-up includes award-winning local band Red Electrick, solo guitarist Frankie Calleja, progressive rock band Mirage, Renzo Spiteri, Swara, and Maltese pop group Djun.

For tickets visit https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt, or call the theatre’s box office on 2124 6389.