There are outstanding sporting events all over the globe, but Europe seems to have more than its fair share of next-level sporting competitions. And with the continent well-connected and thus easily traversed, it’s more than possible for people living in or visiting Europe to attend these world-famous occasions. And we know just how to experience these events to the fullest. From reading expert Cheltenham Festival insights to enjoying a glass of Pimms at Wimbledon, we’ll run through everything you need to know in this blog.

If you’re looking to liven up your travel plans for 2022, then you may just consider one or more of the following. A word of warning, however – these events tend to sell out quickly, so it’s best to make your travel plans as early as possible.

Cheltenham Festival

There are plenty of famous horse races worth attending, including the Grand National and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. But it’s the Cheltenham Festival that many people view as the crème de la crème This UK horse racing event takes place each year in March, and if the sun is out, there’s nowhere that you’d rather be. Book your travel, pack some of your finest outfits, and get ready for a few days of world-class horse racing. You’ll have a great time. Why? Because everyone does.

Monaco Grand Prix

In truth, it’s worthwhile attending any Formula One event. The Silverstone, Monza, and Barcelona Grand Prixs, for example, all offer a fantastic fan experience. But there’s no denying that there’s something additionally special about the Monaco Grand Prix. Perhaps it’s the enchanting setting, glamorous atmosphere, or the near-perfect temperature, but this is the one that everybody wants to attend. It’s more than just another race on the Formula One calendar: it’s a bona fide social juggernaut, one where people go to see and be seen. Given that it’s Monaco, it’s a little more expensive to visit this race than others. But is it worth it? Absolutely.

Wimbledon

Even people who don’t usually watch tennis can get behind Wimbledon. After all, this is as much about having a good time in the sunshine (hopefully) as it is about anything else. Special energy surrounds what is perhaps the world’s flagship tennis competition. Of course, the action on the court matters, as you’ll learn for yourself if you’re lucky enough to snag tickets to Centre Court. On the days when you’re not inside the stadium, park yourself at Henman Hill/Murray Mound, pour yourself a glass of Pimm’s, and bask in the most English of sporting events.

El Clásico

Football-mad Europe is filled with great matches. Liverpool vs Manchester United, Inter Milan vs AC Milan, and Bayern Munich vs Dortmund are just three of the historic and always-fierce fixtures that are worth getting a ticket to. But the most illustrious -- and often, highest quality -- is the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Known as El Clásico, this fixture always produces fireworks, especially since both of the sides are usually competing for the championship trophy. The match was especially notable during the 2010s because of the Messi vs Ronaldo element. Both of those players have now moved on, and, in truth, neither Barcelona nor Madrid are the force they once were. But this fixture runs deeper than the players on the pitch. As such, it’ll always be a great game, no matter what state the sides are in.

Le Tour de France

So far, all the events we’ve listed have taken place in one particular location. Le Tour de France is different. There’s no ticket required for this one. All you need to do is take yourself to the French mountains, find a slot along the cycling route, and wait for the cyclists to come by. It’s a sporting event that’s made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. There’s always a free-spirited, fun festival feel to watching this event. You might be waiting some hours for the competitors to zip past, but you’ll have a lot of fun while you’re waiting!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.