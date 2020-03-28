Five more people have been fined €3,000 each after being found breaching mandatory quarantine regulations, health authorities reported.

They were found during 421 inspections carried out by authorities in the past 24 hours.

In all, 40 people have been fined since the introduction of a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country from overseas.

Authorities also said 770 inspections of catering establishments had been carried out, with none found to be in breach of closure regulations.

More than 6,700 such inspections have been carried out since the regulations came into force, authorities said.

They urged anyone who witnessed breaches to report them on 21692447.