The first video game was created in the 1950s. It was a basic tennis game that only remotely resembled the modern ones. Since then, the market has experienced a significant boost, and year after year, new technologies and findings emerge.

Facial and voice recognition, 3D scanning

These technologies allow customising your gaming experience and taking it to a brand-new level. With the help of facial recognition, it is possible to create an avatar or a character from scratch. Voice recognition allows controlling the gameplay without the need to use a mouse or keyboard.

3D scanning makes one step further and helps to adjust difficulty levels. By scanning the face, this technology may notice that the game is too complex and lower difficulty to a comfortable level. If it seems that you are sad or bored, the technology may offer another plot or mission to keep you engaged and motivated.

Blockchain and NFT

The popularity of crypto and non-fungible tokens is on the rise, so many game creators are planning to build them into the games and let users win, exchange, and earn in-game items. A non-fungible token or NGT is a digital identifier that can’t be copied, divided, or substituted. It is recorded in the blockchain and is used to confirm the ownership of a digital asset or its originality. You have probably heard of monkey pictures there were sold for thousands of dollars.

However, not all gamers like this idea because blockchain technology requires lots of processing power. Plus, many of them prefer traditional money.

Cloud gaming

This technology is not new but continues making its way into the gaming industry. Thanks to on-demand gaming, you can play on any laptop, tablet, or console without the need to worry about memory space on the disk. Gamers can forget about upgrading their devices and investing thousands of dollars in software. They just need a good Internet connection. Live streams also became possible thanks to cloud technology and nowadays, millions of users worldwide can be a part of the game no matter where they are.

Luckily, more and more companies invest in cloud technologies and not improvement of PC and laptop capacities.

eSports

Video games have long transformed into virtual sports which engage gamers from all corners of the world. Esports has leagues, tournaments, sponsored events, and even million-dollar salaries. It is a great alternative to actual sports and can be enjoyed by any person not depending on the location, income, and physical conditions. The most popular eSports games are Dota 2, CS: GO, League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. You can engage in teams, find friends, and even make it a source of a solid income.

Mobile gaming and wearables

It is predicted that in the nearest future smartphones and tablets will replace personal computers and laptops. There are already millions of mobile games available both online and offline. You can play from any place in the world without the need to be glued to your home desk.

Plus, development companies heavily invest in wearables like smartwatches and glasses. With their help, you can monitor training sessions, play augmented reality games, or even make casino bets without taking the smartphone out of your pocket. The only disadvantage is that these devices may be quite pricey but the costs will reduce once more companies enter the market.

Staying at the forefront of the recent trends is always a good idea

In 2021, the international eSports market value has exceeded $1 billion, a 50 per cent increase from the previous year. Moreover, by 2024 it is estimated to reach $1.62 billion which means that the companies worldwide eagerly invest in the gaming industry and consider it a rather promising market. A regular player can significantly benefit from this news by having access to the leading technologies and software like facial recognition and blockchain.

