Five players from Germany’s national football squad are in quarantine after one of them tested positive for coronavirus, the German federation (DFB) said Tuesday.

The infected player is fully vaccinated and currently asymptomatic, said the DFB, without naming him.

But Bild daily has identified the player as Niklas Suele of Bayern Munich.

Four other players were meanwhile asked to isolate because they are close contacts of the infected individual, even though they have tested negative, the DFB said.

“This news, coming so close before the closing World Cup qualifiers, is bitter for the coaching team as well as for Die Mannschaft,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.

