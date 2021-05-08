With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter celebrated their first Serie A title in 11 years at home on Saturday with a 5-1 goalfest over Sampdoria.

The match took place behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions but thousands of ‘Nerazzurri’ supporters gathered outside the San Siro to greet the team bus carrying players and coach Antonio Conte.

Sampdoria players formed the traditional guard of honour as the newly-crowned champions took to the pitch after sealing their 19th ‘Scudetto’ and first since 2010 last weekend.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta