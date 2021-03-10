Manchester City bounced back after their 21-game winning streak came to an end with a convincing 5-2 win over Southampton to move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

City’s English top-flight record run came to an end against Manchester United on Sunday.

But Pep Guardiola’s men offered the second-placed Red Devils little extra encouragement that there was a route back into the title race as Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne both struck twice.

