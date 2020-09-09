The police said Wednesday they had smashed a local drug trafficking ring with overseas connections and arrested five persons.

Two kilos of cocaine were seized.

The arrests were made on Tuesday but announced on Wednesday. The arrested persons are a man and a woman from Żurrieq, a Russian woman, 22, a 29-year-old man from Mosta and another man, 29, from Msida.

A search in a Mosta residence turned up cash and drugs.